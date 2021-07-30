Haughey wins 2nd Olympic swimming medal for Hong Kong

TOKYO (AP) — Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong earned a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the swimmer her second medal. The pair of silvers are the first swimming medals won by Hong Kong. Hundreds of people jammed a shopping mall in Hong Kong to watch Haughey compete on Friday. She was born there four months after China handed over Hong Kong in 1997. Haughey moved to the United States to attend the University of Michigan, where she graduated in 2019. When the coronavirus pandemic began last year, she moved back to Hong Kong to train.