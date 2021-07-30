Iowa governor rejects Biden’s call for $100 vaccine incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An aide says Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has no plans to offer $100 incentives to Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine after President Joe Biden asked states and local governments to offer incentives using federal funds to stop the spread of a virus variant.
While many states and some Iowa counties have offered incentives for citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Iowa's governor continues to call for citizens to get vaccinated but repeat that ultimately it's their choice.
Iowa had 49.5% of the population fully immunized as of Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
