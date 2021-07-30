Lawyers say China using Interpol to seek dissident’s return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys are asking the Biden administration to release from immigration custody a Chinese democracy advocate arrested in the U.S. in June for overstaying his visa. Human rights advocates say China is using the Interpol “red notice” system to try to force the return of dissidents from the U.S. If deported, the man could face what his attorneys say are false charges in China. The attorneys are asking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release him while his asylum application is reviewed. The Associated Press is withholding his name because his immediate family is also seeking asylum and a sibling living in China reported being threatened by government agents. .