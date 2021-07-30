Man pleads guilty to assaulting England’s top doctor in park

LONDON (AP) — A man who accosted England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in a London park has pleaded guilty to assault. Lewis Hughes and another man filmed themselves harassing Whitty, who has become a nationally recognized figure through appearances at televised coronavirus briefings. One man is seen on video putting his arm around Whitty as they apparently drunkenly ask him for a photograph. Prosecutor Kalsoom Shah said the incident was ”completely unacceptable” and Hughes’ behavior “was both shocking and disgraceful.” Hughes pleaded guilty Friday to assault by beating. He received an eight-week suspended prison sentence and was told to pay Whitty 100 pounds ($140). The second defendant, Jonathan Chew, denied guilt and is scheduled to stand trial in November.