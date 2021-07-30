MyPillow advertiser shunning Fox for refusal to air ad

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of productes, has pulled his commercials from the network because it would not air his ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud. Fox confirmed the move, which was first reported in the Wall Street Journal. Lindell has become a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and his false claims of widespread voter fraud. Lindell wanted to promote a symposium on the topic being held next month. Fox called the move unfortunate, given Lindell’s success in building his brand on the network. A Lindell representative was not immediately available for comment.