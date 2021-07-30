Norfolk Fire Chief stepping down to take new role in city administration

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - After nearly 40 years in fire service - 25 with the Norfolk Fire Division - Norfolk Fire Chief Scott Cordes is stepping down to take a new position within the Norfolk City administration.

After 10 years as the fire chief in Norfolk, Chief Scott Cordes will be stepping down to take over as assistant city administrator. He will also take on the duties of public safety director.

Cordes started his career as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Scribner in 1982. In 1996, he took a job with the Nebraska State Fire Marshall's office. After 10 years there he moved to Norfolk and joined the Fire Division where he rose through the ranks and eventually became chief in 2011.

Even though he will no longer be chief, he does want the public to know something very important.

"I will leave here knowing that this organization is in good standing. It is well-trained, well-equipped, and ready to do the mission that they have been called upon to do. So I'm highly confident in their skills and abilities. I have no doubt that they will be successful," said Chief Cordes.

Cordes also said he is looking forward to starting up his new role on Monday and that his commitment to the citizens of Norfolk will not change.

Assistant Chief Tim Wragge will serve as acting chief while a search is conducted for a replacement.