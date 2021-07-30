North Macedonia starts fund for poverty-stricken Roma

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government has launched a 2.5 million euro ($3 million) development fund to support Roma-owed businesses and job agencies to assist the poverty-stricken community. The project aims to provide easier access to business loans, coaching and business development services to try and draw Roma community members away from the unofficial underground economy. Roma make up about 2.6% of North Macedonia’s 2 million people but their businesses are frequently denied loans due to a lack of collateral or credit history.