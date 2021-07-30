One dead after roll-over accident late Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A woman is dead after a single-car roll-over accident in Sioux City.

According to a press release, Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire & Rescue responded to the 17th and Main Street accident on Thursday night shortly after 11:30 P.M.

Officers found a 2001 Chevy Tahoe overturned. It is believed the vehicle had been traveling westbound on 17th Street when it lost control at the intersection of Main Street, slid off the roadway, and rolled over, coming to a rest on its roof on the side of the road.

An adult female passenger was thrown from the vehicle. She died from her injuries.

Two adult male passengers were treated for minor injuries. They were not wearing seat belts.

The adult female driver had to be extricated from the Tahoe. She was wearing a seat belt and treated for minor injuries.

Police report the initial investigation shows speed was a factor and a possible mechanical issue with the brakes. Drugs and alcohol use by the driver is part of an ongoing investigation into the accident.

Names will not be released until the next of kin is notified.