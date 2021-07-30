Police dogs returning to Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - For the first time in two years, the Norfolk Police Division will have its their K-9 program back up and running.

Division leaders were planning to bring the program back sooner following the retirement of their last dog in 2019. But, that process was slowed by the pandemic.

Leaders say they got word a few days ago they will be able to pick up a new police dog in three weeks.

They still have the canine car they've used in the past, so what they need now is a dog and a handler. Chief Don Miller says the incoming canine officer will be able to do a lot.

"The one we're going to be getting will be multi-use capabilities. It will be able to sniff out drugs, it will have evidence recovery, tracking suspects or missing people, handler protection, suspect apprehension, so its going to be trained in a lot of different things and provide the opportunity for us when the need arises to use that canine" said Chief Miller.

Chief Miller said, by the end of December, the dog and handler will be trained, and on the job.