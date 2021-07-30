Poor air quality: What you need to know to stay safe

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Black carbon, carbon dioxide and even brown carbon. All particles coming down from fires in Canada… lingering in Siouxland and making air quality poor.

"When that gets into our lungs, it doesn't allow us to exchange our carbon dioxide and oxygen back in. So, those people that have lung issues, maybe some heart conditions, it just puts a lot more stress on those systems. And makes them actually get worse. They get shorter breaths, it's a hard time for them to breathe. Even us that are healthy, if we're out in that environment for a long time it can have those similar effects us also," said Kevin Handke, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

Kevin Handke, the emergency preparedness coordinator at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, said for your safety, you want to get out of the smoke-filled environment into a clean one.

"We want to make sure that our air conditioners are running so it's actually pulling what's called the fresh air returns back through filters. And then the HEPA filters are the best to come through. So, they would filter that carbon out and allow clean air within that," said Handke.

Hanke added if you can't get to a clean environment or have to be outside, the best way to protect yourself against the smoke is an n95 mask. And while the fires in Canada continue to burn, Handke said there is something that can relieve some of the smoke here in Siouxland.

"With that, the one thing that's going to help with that is we get some rain through here. And that will actually take that smoke out of the air for us. And actually take our air quality back down to the good area hopefully," said Handke.