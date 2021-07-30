Racetrack promoter sorry for backing announcer’s racist rant

FAIRMONT, Minn. (AP) — An auto racing announcer in southern Minnesota will sit out for the rest of the season following a racist rant in Iowa last month. And a track promoter who supported him is now apologizing. Fairmont Raceway promoter Jon McCorkell says he’s sorry for comments he made in support of longtime announcer Lon Oelke. Oelke was fired from an Iowa racetrack after he complained about people who don’t stand for the national anthem. McCorkell initially said he agreed with Oelke. But now he says he’s learned a lot about the issues behind the protest that takes a stand against racial inequity. The raceway says Oelke will take a leave of absence.