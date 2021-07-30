Reynolds rejects Biden’s call for $100 vaccine incentives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An aide says Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has no plans to offer $100 incentives to Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine after President Joe Biden pleaded with states and local governments to offer incentives using federal funds to stop the rapid spread of a virus variant. While many states and some Iowa counties have offered incentives for citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Iowa’s governor continues to call for citizens to get vaccinated but repeat that ultimately it’s their choice. Iowa had 49.5% of the population fully immunized as of Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.