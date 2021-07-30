RFK’s daughter wins yard planter from father’s former home

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — One of Robert F. Kennedy’s children has won custody of a decorative planter that sat outside a Virginia estate where the branch of the famed American political family once lived. The Washington Post reports that a federal judge has ruled a 2010 pact by Hickory Hill’s new owner to give up the urn was binding. The court decision means that Kerry Kennedy gets back the 4-foot-tall planter that she recalls from her childhood. Kennedy is lawyer who is the seventh child of RFK and Ethel Kennedy. She plans to bring the urn to the family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.