Scattered thunderstorms tonight with smoke likely through the weekend

**Flash Flood Watch for southern Siouxland from 9 PM tonight through 9 AM Saturday**

**Air Quality Alert for all of our Iowa counties through Saturday morning**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Scattered showers have been working their way through the area today, especially in the northern half of Siouxland.



Scattered thunderstorms become likely this evening, this time in southern Siouxland.



The strongest storms could get going after 8 PM along the Highway 275 with the highest threats being gusty winds and large hail.



A tornado can not be ruled out, however.



In addition, rainfall could be heavy enough with these storms to dump a couple of inches of rain in a hurry.



The other big story is the ongoing smoke, which will likely stick with us through the weekend.



More on both the storm chances and the ongoing smoke tonight on News 4.