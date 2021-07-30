South Dakotans dealing with poor air quality from wildfires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Light rain could provide a bit of help with air quality in eastern South Dakota which has been dealing with smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The smoke caused poor visibility and created unhealthy air conditions for sensitive groups, such as the elderly or children.

Smoke from wildfires near Lake Winnipeg drifted southward and moved through the Sioux Falls area on Thursday, causing the city to close its public pools and the largest waterpark in the state, Wild Water West, to shutter its gates. While Sioux Falls pools were expected to reopen Friday afternoon, the waterpark remained closed.