Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Wayne County

…DEGRADED AIR QUALITY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND DUE TO WILDFIRE

SMOKE…

WHAT…Wildfire Smoke will cause degraded air quality, with

periods of unhealthy air quality expected.

WHERE…Smoke is impacting a large area, but this statement

focuses on eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Generally, the air

quality will be the worst in northern parts of this area.

WHEN….Widespread smoke is expected on Friday, with a likelihood

for periods of smoky conditions and degraded air quality to

continue through the weekend.

IMPACTS…The smoke will cause unhealthy air quality at times and

may cause health impacts. This may be especially impactful for

individuals with respiratory problems, elderly, and young

children.

HEALTH INFORMATION…Those with health conditions sensitive to

air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. During times

of unhealthy air quality, those sensitive to air quality should

consider moving indoors or altering plans to reduce exposure to

the smoky air. Others may want to consider the impacts of the

expected poor air quality when planning and participating in

outdoor activities and adjust as necessary, especially during

periods of unhealthy air quality.

For the most recent update on air quality across the region,

please visit airnow.gov, and your local health department web

pages.