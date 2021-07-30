Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – North Platte, NE

Holt County

…Wildfire Smoke from Canada and Western U.S. continues to

Affect Western, North Central and Southwest Nebraska…

Smoke and haze from the wildfires in Canada and the Western

United States will continue to slowly spread southward across

western, north central and southwest Nebraska. Areas of thick

ground smoke will be possible with visibility as low as 1 mile at

times. Smoke is expected to linger through early Saturday.

Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should

reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen,

prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible

to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of

the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in

outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.