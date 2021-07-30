Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:30 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – North Platte, NE
Holt County
…Wildfire Smoke from Canada and Western U.S. continues to
Affect Western, North Central and Southwest Nebraska…
Smoke and haze from the wildfires in Canada and the Western
United States will continue to slowly spread southward across
western, north central and southwest Nebraska. Areas of thick
ground smoke will be possible with visibility as low as 1 mile at
times. Smoke is expected to linger through early Saturday.
Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should
reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen,
prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible
to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of
the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in
outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.