Staying perfect: Dressel wins another gold with world record

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly. Dressel touched in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark he set at the 2019 world championships. The silver went to Hungary’s Kristof Milak in 49.68, while Switzerland’s Noe Ponti took the bronze. Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule. He’ll also compete in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle before returning to the deck one more time for the 4×100 mixed medley relay. Dressel is hoping to win six gold medals in Tokyo.