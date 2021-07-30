Storms expected throughout Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- To start our day we are looking at mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s throughout the area. Showers will become likely throughout portions of northwestern Siouxland around 7 a.m. this morning.

Those storm chances will stick around throughout the day with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Today highs will top out near 80 degrees with a southeastern wind between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening storm chances continue with portions of Siouxland in a Marginal and Slight Risk for severe weather. This means we can expect some gusty winds and hail with some of the evening thunderstorms. Lows will remain near average in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday there may be lingering showers in the early morning before turning mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

