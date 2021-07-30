SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations

After the boards of regents for the universities of Texas and Oklahoma voted Friday to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference, the league announced the Big 12 rivals would start competing in the SEC in the fall of 2025. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. Texas President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte met by teleconference with UT system board and members quickly signed off. In Norman, Oklahoma, the board met in person and heard from University President Joe Harroz and AD Joe Castiglione before approving the move.