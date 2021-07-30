US readies new Cuba sanctions as Biden meets Cuban-Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to announce new sanctions on Cuba as President Joe Biden meets with Cuban-American leaders at the White House to discuss a U.S. response to recent social protests on the island. The administration has been weighing additional penalties as well as initiatives to open up internet access to the Cubans since the protests began. Friday’s meeting will take place almost three weeks after protests in which thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana and other cities to protest shortages power outages and government policies. They were the first such protests since the 1990s.