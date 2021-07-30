Worker pay rises strongly as businesses fight to fill jobs

Worker pay rises strongly as businesses fight to fill jobsNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and salaries rose at a healthy pace in the three months ended in June as employers competed to find enough workers to fill millions of available jobs. Pay increased 1% in the second quarter for workers employed by businesses, excluding government employees, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s down slightly from 1.1% in the first three months of the year but otherwise the second-highest reading in more than a decade.