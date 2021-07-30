Working out for a cause: Arena Fit holds fitness fundraising challenge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Arena Fit in Sioux City is teaming up with its "sister gym" in Sioux Falls, and "Top Fitness" in Sioux Falls, for a fundraising fitness challenge.

At the beginning of July, participating gym members donated money to get involved in the challenge.

At the end of the month, the gym with the most Maximum Exertion Points-- or MEPs-- will win all the money and donate it to the charity of their choice.

MEPs are tracked with a wearable heart monitor system during members' workouts. Arena Fit managers, in Sioux City, said it has been a competitive effort.

"What's so cool is that it's a bunch of people getting healthier and then finally getting to give back to the community a little bit. You know, oftentimes gyms are all about me. You know it's the individual person. So, to have a collective goal for our members to work towards is pretty powerful," said Heath Weber, Arena Fit.

Weber said, right now, the Sioux City gym is in the lead. He added because of the success and motivation the challenge brings, they will likely do a similar challenge again.