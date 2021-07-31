Bishop: Albany diocese covered up priest abuse for decades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The longtime former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says the diocese covered up sexual abuse by priests for decades and protected clergy by sending them to private treatment instead of calling police. Bishop Howard Hubbard ran the diocese in New York’s Capital District from 1977 to 2014. He made the admission in a statement issued through his lawyer to the Albany Times-Union in response to questions from the newspaper. The Times-Union reported Hubbard’s statement on Saturday. Hubbard himself has been accused of sexually abusing minors and is accused in lawsuits of covering up abuse by others.