Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

1:02 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Lyon

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest
Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau
Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

