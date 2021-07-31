Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
O’Brien County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest
Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau
Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&