Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota
and northwest Iowa. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&