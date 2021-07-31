Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota

and northwest Iowa. This includes the Tribal Lands of the

Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&