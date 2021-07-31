Explorers come up short against Railcats

SIOUX CITY-(KTIV) Although they were looking to win their fourth in a row, the Sioux City Explorers couldn't get the offense going as they lost 4-1 to the Gary Southshore Railcats.

The X's one run came early in the bottom of the first, an L.T. Tolbert single brought in Chris Clare.

From that point on though the Explorers just couldn't figure out Railcat starter Josh Vincent who ended the game with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched while picking up the win and a quality start.

The Railcats picked up their first runs in the fourth on a Jackson Smith single that drove in two to take the lead. They would add one more in the sixth and another in the eighth as Gary picks up the win 4-1.