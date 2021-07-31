Family petitions zoo to name baby sloth for their late son

CINCINNATI, OH (CNN) - A family is eagerly awaiting the birth of a sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo.

They want to name it after their son, who died when he was sixteen months old.

Baby Oliver never made it to the zoo, but a stuffed sloth brought him joy during his short life.

“He was just so happy, and he enjoyed every moment that he was here," said Alex Nicholson, Oliver’s father.

Oliver Nicholson's time on this Earth was short and filled with challenges, but his dad, Alex, wants the world to know he was more than the obstacles he faced.

“I try not to look at it as the life I feel he was robbed of or the life he's not going to live, and we try to think of it as, you know, we had sixteen months," said Nicholson.

Nicholson says Oliver and his brother Atticus were born seven weeks early, Oliver with a host of medical problems that kept him in the hospital.

He had only one kidney, heart issues, limb disabilities, and his esophagus wasn't connected to his stomach.

Still, he clung to the small things that brought him joy.

“I gave him a sloth, and I mean, he wrapped his arm around it and just snuggled it. He slept with it. He hung out with it," said Nicholson.

And little Oliver was making progress with Mr. Sloth by his side.

“And, it just became a thing. He started getting 'get well soon' cards with sloths on the front. I got him a big, I mean, it was -- it was like twenty dollars, like a four-foot by two-foot sloth balloon blown up, and it was in his room," said Nicholson.

And as Oliver became known to nurses as the sloth kid, he was reaching milestones.

“We, we had his big surgery in January, the one we'd been waiting on. Had to get a little bigger, you know, put on a little more weight to survive it, and they went in and did his twelve-hour surgery, and he survived," said Nicholson.

But a routine medical procedure changed everything.

“They went in to inflate, to do a dilation of a balloon and inflate a balloon, and it ripped the side of his heart where it was healing, and he bled, and they couldn't stop the bleeding, and we lost him," said Nicholson.

Oliver died February 17th of this year.

Nicholson is trying to keep his son's legacy alive for his twin, the rest of the family, friends, and now the world with an online petition to name the zoo's newest baby after Oliver.

Support is pouring in from around the country.

“He had so many different things. He touched so many different groups, and i mean yeah, we're getting messages where 'if this happens, we're coming to the zoo. We're coming to Cincinnati. We're coming to see Oliver's sloth," said Nicholson.

The Nicholson's have nearly reached their goal of 35,000 signatures.

And as much as they would love to see Oliver's legacy carried on at the zoo, it means even more to raise awareness about the conditions he had and the life he lived.

“We really would have preferred everybody to meet him a different way, but we're overjoyed that his face and his name is out there, and people will get to know him," said Nicholson.

The Cincinnati Zoo says it's aware of the request, and will discuss names when the sloth is born.