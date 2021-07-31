Flag retirement ceremony hosted at Sertoma Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many U.S. flags were retired properly Saturday, as part of a flag retirement ceremony at Sertoma Park.

It was the first flag retirement ceremony at the park. Garrett Thompson built the flag retirement pit as part of his Eagle Scout Project.

According to the flag code, worn flags that can no longer fly should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably burning.

Thompson said he wanted to have a proper disposal area for flags in our community.

"It's really important to retire the flag because it shows respect to our country and our nation. And personally, I find it really disrespectful to just throw away a flag. Because it's kind of just saying 'well I care, but I really don't care about people that served and died for our country," said Thompson.

After speaking and retiring the first flag, other guests at the ceremony had the chance to retire a flag in honor of their loved ones who had served.