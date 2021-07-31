Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southwest Iowa and Nebraska, including the following

areas, in southwest Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery,

Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Cass, Douglas, Sarpy

and Washington.

* Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue early this

morning across the area. Some locations have received one to three

inches of rain, and an additional inch of rain could still occur

in some spots. These storms still have the potential to produce

very high rainfall rates, and due to previous rounds of rain

earlier in the night, flash flooding could still occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&