Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Shelby County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southwest Iowa and Nebraska, including the following
areas, in southwest Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery,
Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Cass, Douglas, Sarpy
and Washington.
* Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue early this
morning across the area. Some locations have received one to three
inches of rain, and an additional inch of rain could still occur
in some spots. These storms still have the potential to produce
very high rainfall rates, and due to previous rounds of rain
earlier in the night, flash flooding could still occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&