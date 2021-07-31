Former Husker implicated in sexual assault fined $1,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska football player who was implicated in an alleged sexual assault has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Andre Hunt was fined on Friday after he earlier pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of false reporting. Hunt’s former teammate, Katerian LeGrone, was found not guilty of sexual assault in April. During LeGrone’s trial, Hunt admitted that he lied to investigators when he said he never saw LeGrone have sexual contact with the accuser. The two players were expelled in April 2020 after University of Nebraska officials found they violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy.