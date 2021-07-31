French security forces brace for anti-health pass protests

PARIS (AP) — French security forces are bracing for protests against the country’s upcoming special virus passes that will be needed to enter restaurants. Police took up posts along Paris’ Champs-Elysees Avenue to guard against an invasion by rowdy protesters. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third Saturday of protests. Legislators have passed a virus bill requiring the pass in most places as of Aug. 9 as virus infections are spiking and COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising. The pass requires vaccinations, a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 to enter restaurants and mandates vaccinations for all health care workers by mid-September.