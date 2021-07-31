Malaysian youths demand PM quit as pandemic worsens

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Hundreds of black-clad Malaysian youth have rallied in central Kuala Lumpur to demand the resignation of the prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as new cases soared in a surge that has also become a political crisis. Public anger against Muhyiddin Yassin’s unelected government, which took power in March 2020, has built up as cases jumped eightfold since January. New daily infections breached 10,000 on July 13 for the first time despite a virus emergency and a lockdown since June. Total deaths have risen to nearly 9,000. Nearly 20% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The rally added to pressure on Muhyiddin, after his government was reprimanded by the king for misleading Parliament over the emergency measures.