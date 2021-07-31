In Olympic first, men, women swim together in wild medley

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic debut of the 4x-100-meter mixed medley relay lived up to its promise of utter chaos and unpredictability. One swimmer’s goggles slipped off. Another worried about who was chasing her down. Strangest of all, American Caeleb Dressel dived in with no chance despite being the world’s dominant male swimmer. In the end, Britain emerged with a gold medal and a world record. China claimed silver and Australia took bronze. The Americans finished fifth, ensuring that Dressel will not be able to win six golds in Tokyo.