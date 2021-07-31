Skip to Content

Second suspect charged in Lake Park woman’s death

New
2:43 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

LAKE PARK, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in the death of a Lake Park woman in December. Justice Bernston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. He was arrested Thursday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. His bond is set at $1 million. Twenty-six-year-old Allison Decker was charged earlier this week with first-degree murder in Bastman’s death. Bastman’s body was found Dec. 22 at her home. Authorities have not said how she died. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content