Second teenager arrested in killing at Omaha park in July

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second 16-year-old has been arrested in a fatal shooting at an Omaha park. The teenager was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center Friday on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony in the July 3 shooting of 18-year-old Travell Mountain at Omaha’s Levi Carter Park. Police have not released the teenager’s name because it has not been decided if he will be charged as an adult or juvenile. Another 16-year-old turned himself into police on July 8 after he was charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.