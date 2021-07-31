Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial official says separate traffic accidents in eastern Afghanistan left at least 20 people dead and 18 others injured. Both accidents took place in Laghman province on the main highway linking the Afghan capital of Kabul and eastern Nangarhar province. The official said 12 people were killed and eight others injured Saturday morning when two vehicles collided in the district of Qarghayi. Late Friday night in the same area another eight people were killed and 10 others injured when a minibus collided with a car on the highway. Children were among those killed and injured.