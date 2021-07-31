Sioux City Police arrest man in connection to Wednesday morning shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to police, 20-year-old Tyronn Mallory, of Sioux City, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, willful injury-serious injury, and going armed with intent.

The victim is recovering from his injuries and a name has not been released at this time.

This is part of an ongoing investigation and more information will be added at a later time.