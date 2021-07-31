Sioux City Police identify victim in Thursday night rollover

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have released the name of the victim in the fatal rollover that happened Thursday night.

According to police, 37-year-old Doua Lor of Sioux City was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled.

The accident is still under investigation, and police say no charges have been filed at this time.

Previous reports from authorities say the accident occurred in the area of 17th and Main Street at a short time after 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a 2001 Chevy Tahoe overturned. It is believed the vehicle had been traveling westbound on 17th Street when it lost control at the intersection of Main Street, slid off the roadway, and rolled over, coming to a rest on its roof on the side of the road.

An adult female passenger, Lor, was thrown from the vehicle. She died from her injuries.

Two adult male passengers were treated for minor injuries. They were not wearing seat belts.

The adult female driver had to be extricated from the Tahoe. She was wearing a seat belt and treated for minor injuries.