Siouxland boy sets out to raise money through lemonade stand, ends up getting big surprise

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It all started with a goal. Kaiden Cowan has cerebral palsy and he plays for a sled hockey team in Sioux Center.

"Sled hockey is an adaptive sport for kids with physical disabilities," said Tashsa Cowan, Kaiden's Mom.

"Mostly getting a goal and being a little aggressive," said Kaiden Cowan.

Kaiden wanted some new equipment for sled hockey, so he decided to start a lemonade stand.

"It's basically for me to get a new sled. It's basically if you didn't have lunch you could just come down here and here and grab some lunch and grab a drink. It's just basically like a restaurant right now!" said Kaiden.

After taxes and shipping, Kaiden's mom said the sled would have cost around $850.

The Sioux City Musketeers saw Kaiden's plan online and decided to help him out and promote his stand through social media.

"We put it out there on Twitter and the next morning I woke up and our DM was full of people that wanted to either help in some way, cover the rest of it, or cover all of it," said Travis Morgan, CEO of Sioux City Musketeers.

Morgan said Ted Colley, Executive Director of Prodigy Sports out of Canada, was one of the people who wanted to help Kaiden.

"He said 'I don't care how much it costs. I'm going to pay for it. It's covered. And it's not about me. It's about that young man playing hockey," said Morgan.

Now, all of the money Kaiden makes from his stand can go toward other sled hockey gear and travel expenses.

Kaiden's Mom Tashsa said she is happy to see the community come together for Kaiden.

"It's absolutely amazing that the community is supporting my son as much as it is. We hear about all the bad and the bad and the bad, and we need to report on the good. The good of the people, the good of the community," said Tashsa.

And Kaiden is pretty happy too.

"It's really good!" said Kaiden.

The power of not only social media and the Siouxland community, but the hockey community as well, is coming together for a common good.

By the way, Kaiden said he would be willing to challenge the Muskies in a sled hockey scrimmage.

"This guy, he's a Musketeer now. He's got the colors. He's part of our family now. So, we're going to work with them to get them out to a game, maybe have him drop the opening puck for the opening face-off. Also, help his organization raise that night at our game and help get the word out about sled hockey," said Morgan.

Morgan added this won't be the last Kaiden sees of the Muskies.