Smoke continues to pull into Siouxland from wildfires in the northwest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today we saw more of the heavy smoke and hazy conditions throughout Siouxland as wildfire smoke continues to pull in from the northwest.

These conditions do continue to affect our air quality which may make it harder to breathe outdoors. It is recommended to limit activities outdoors throughout the weekend.

Our highs today topped out near 80 degrees throughout the area with a light wind between 5 and 10 mph.

This evening we will cool down even more with overnight lows in the upper 50s and a north wind between 5 and 10 mph. There will be a slight chance of seeing a stray shower or two before 9 p.m. before turning mostly clear throughout the night.

Sunday we will most likely see more smoke and hazy conditions with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. There will still be a light breeze coming from the north between 5 and 10 mph before turning calm Sunday evening.

