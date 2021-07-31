Thompson-Herah breaks Flo Jo’s Olympic record in women’s 100

TOKYO (AP) — Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters. She crossed the line in 10.61 seconds to defend her title and lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals. The old record of 10.62 belonged to Florence Griffith Joyner. She set that mark at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Thompson-Herah beat rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .13 seconds. Shericka Jackson won bronze. This had been shaping up as a fast race for some time. Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest time in history at 10.63 seconds in June.