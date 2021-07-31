Unity in the Community hosts annual Block Party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Lots of people show up on Saturday as Unity in the Community hosts its annual Block Party today at Cook Park.

The party featured free food, music, games, giveaways and different booths.

Unity in the Community is celebrating its 5th anniversary of being an organization.

Local law enforcement teamed up with Unity in the Community for the party to help build relationships with those who attended the event.

"It is imperative and we do it intentionally. To pair up with our law enforcement and citizens. It's a time for interaction and just celebrating and just having conversations of fun and getting to know one another and our law enforcement gets to know the citizens," said Monique Scarlett, President.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan both got in on the fun by being a part of the dunk tank.

"This is all about bringing people together. We've found that the best things about our community policing efforts are when we can interact with people one on one, build relationships. We've got a lot of kids showing up. These are just fun events for the officers and the community members that attend, and they have a great purpose," said Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City Police Department.

Monique Scarlett, President of Unity in the Community, said the event has grown over the years.

She said they had around 200 people for the inaugural block party and expected more than a thousand for today's event.