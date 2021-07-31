WATCH: Highlights from day 8 of Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women's 800 free ahead of Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Kevin Durant officially broke the all-time U.S. men's Olympic scoring record previously held by Carmelo Anthony in Saturday's game against the Czech Republic.

Elaine Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record as she defends her 100m gold in a photo finish. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place.

Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.

