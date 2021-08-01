4 dead, 2 children hurt in Montana head-on collision

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Four people have been killed and two children injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was travelling the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall. He struck a vehicle carrying two adults and three children from Hartsford, South Dakota. The Spokane man, a 37-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were killed. Two of the victims were not wearing seatbelts. An 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.