‘Back to the Future’ actor J.J. Cohen makes stop in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Back to the Future fans got a taste of the films Sunday as start J.J. Cohen visited ACME Comics here in Sioux City.

Cohen played 'Skinhead', a member of Biff Tannen's gang in the movies. His stop here in Siouxland is a part of his 'Dork Tour' around the country.

Sioux City was stop 15 of 19 stores the actor will be visiting.

Fans could talk with Cohen about his acting career and even get an autograph.

"As thrilled as they are to have me, I'm just as thrilled to be here too. And I'm just here to meet the fans and prop up small businesses again," said J.J. Cohen, Actor.

Kevin McGarry a co-owner of ACME Comics said having different actors like come to visit the store is always a fun time, not only for the fans but for the store as well.

He adds Cohen called them and asked to come out.

"It's pretty cool. Especially when they contact us with 'hey, we want to come to Sioux City. We want to come and meet your Siouxlanders. We want to come meet the people in town.' It's really pretty cool. Especially something like Back to the Future. It's one of my favorite movies. I think it's the perfect movie. I think there's never been a better movie made than Back to the Future. And having one of the main people in it is actually pretty cool," said Kevin McGarry, Co-owner.

Cohen is one of just six actors that appeared in all three Back to the Future films.