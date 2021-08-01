Calm and warm weather in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today we saw more of the hazy sunshine, but it was not has heavy throughout the day today. Our air quality has now shifted to good conditions as well. Our highs today topped out in the mid to upper 80s throughout the area with a light wind coming from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

This evening we will cool down to the mid 50s for our overnight lows. Throughout the night we can expect mostly clear skies, and possibly heavier smoke after 2 a.m.

Monday the smoke should clear throughout the morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s to start our work week.

The rest of the week looks to follow a calm and warm weather pattern.

