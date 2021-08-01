Charity ships rescue nearly 450 migrants in Mediterranean

ROME (AP) — Charity ships have combined efforts to rescue nearly 450 migrants from a wooden boat that was taking on water in the Mediterranean Sea. The French humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee tweeted Sunday that its rescue vessel Ocean Viking, along with Sea-Watch 3, a ship operated by a German charity, and well as another German humanitarian boat Resqship, had worked together in a five-hour long rescue attempt. The charity groups were awaiting permission to dock at some southern European port to disembark their passengers. Separately, dozens of migrants, most of them from Tunisia, reached the southern shores of Sardinia, an Italian island over the weekend, while another sailboat with 13 migrants aboard reached the Italian mainland.